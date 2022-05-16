ATEN launches Community Heroes quilt fundraiser

SHUBENACADIE: A quilt is a symbol of warmth, comfort and safety for someone who has experienced trauma.

The Community Heroes Quilt is a fundraising project for the After Trauma Empowerment Network (ATEN) in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia.

ATEN is a non-profit organization that empowers all gender individuals, families and communities affected by trauma by providing no-fee counselling, support, accompaniment, resources, presentations and groups.

With this fundraiser, we are offering businesses, organizations and individuals the unique opportunity to show their community support by purchasing a quilt square or heart on our Community Heroes Quilt.

The name of the business, individual, In Loving Memory of…, or words of encouragement will be embroidered on the quilt space they purchase.

The finished quilt will be displayed at the ATEN office and various local businesses and organizations.

All funds raised will go directly toward ATEN services and helping those who have experienced trauma.

Benefits of Buying a Quilt Square

• Support a local non-profit organization

• Support individuals/families who have experienced trauma

• Support and enhances sense of connection with community

• Support individuals who need your support

• Inspire others

• Contribute to your own happiness of giving

• Helps make the world and community a better place

• Be a community hero

There are limited quilt squares and hearts available. Please visit www.atenns.ca for more information.