Municipality announces return of Grand Oasis Festival Series

From a release:

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is pleased to host the Grand Oasis Festival Series – a free festival to celebrate music, art, and culture at Grand Parade.

The festival will take place from Tuesday, June 21 to Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

All events are free of charge. Residents are encouraged to visit https://www.halifax.ca/parks-recreation/events/grand-parade-free-events to reserve their pass.

Among the artists who will perform at the festival include Enfield hip hop star Classified.

Each week will include a new lineup of artists and events, from Canada’s greatest musicians to chart-topping artists to Indigenous performers.

Other confirmed headliners for the 15-week festival already include:

Alan Doyle

Aquakultre

Bambii

BBNO$

Crown Lands

DJ Shub – War Club Live

Green Velvet

Haviah Mighty

Jazzy Jeff

Joel Plaskett Emergency

MINX

Mz Worthy

Neon Dreams

NOBRO

Ria Mae





Visit https://www.halifax.ca/parks-recreation/events/grand-parade-free-events for the initial Grand Oasis Festival Series schedule, to sign up for the Grand Oasis newsletter and to reserve your free passes.

More artists and events will be added to the website over the coming weeks, the HRM said in a release.