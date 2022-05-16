BBCAA working on more recreation opportunities for residents

From the BBCAA Facebook post

BEAVER BANK: The Beaver Bank Community Awareness Association (BBCAA) has been working for some time to provide more recreation opportunities for residents.

In a Facebook post on the Beaver Bank Bulletin page, indications are that funds have been put aside for some of the improvements from the Scotian Wind Community Fund, and some funding will come from HRM.

While COVID put a cramp in the timeline, the BBCAA have been pushing to get some visible improvements on the go.

The first step was the improvements to the old tennis and basketball court. Upon surveying the community, it was determined that a pickleball court was in demand, with basketball next. HRM upgraded the pavement and installed new nets and court markers.

Just a drive by will tell you that the pickleball is extremely popular. It has been some years since people could be seen constantly at the park.

It should be mentioned that people must be cognizant of the fact that the ballfields are a natural floodplain for the Beaver Bank River. Environmentally, we cannot do anything that will inhibit the flooding that could push it further up or downstream potentially impacting the property of others.

The appropriate government department will determine what is and is not allowed as far as placement and material we are allowed to use.

A walking trail was also high on the list of wants.

The BBCAA first had to determine the extent of the property itself. There was some confusion due to an old story. Years ago, when the Lakeridge Estates was developed, it was said that the marshland behind the south side properties, over to the river was to be a protected duck run and not developed. In fact, it is private property and not set aside as “parkland” as was supposed.

Therefore, the trail will be more of a walking track, looping around the perimeter of the fields. The path has been determined and we are just waiting on final approval from HRM so the path can be smoothed and graveled.

The BBCAA have already purchased picnic tables, which are to be installed this summer, along with security cameras.

The tables were bought from Lake City Works and are made of composite plastic. They will be installed onto concrete pads. Composite plastic was chosen for its durability. Benches will soon be purchased as well.

Through discussions the BBCAA have developed a further wish list, as follows:

Gazebo or Bandstand for events which has electricity, preferably in the area of the old T-ball field, behind the pickleball court.

New playground, preferably accessible. The existing playground was removed due to safety issues and is not currently due to be replaced.

Expand the pickleball court.

The BBCAA is also looking at options for the skatepark, but no details are available right now.

Please watch the Beaver Bank Bulletin Facebook page for updates.

As events come up, we will be looking for volunteers. If anyone has any special interests, the BBCAA encourages you to get involved as the project proceeds.