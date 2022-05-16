FALL RIVER: A Fall River resident will get her COVID-19-delayed induction into the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Hall of Fame next month.

Kim Fralick, who played basketball for Mount Saint Vincent University (MSVU) between 2000-2004 and had been anmed the Canadian female athlete of the year in 2004, will get to hear her name called into the CCA Hall of Fame on June 14 at a ceremony in Halifax.

The induction was set to happen in 2020 but was delayed due to Covid-19.

One builder, four coaches and three athletes from the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA) will officially be inducted.

“We’re really looking forward to finally being able to recognize the accomplishments of our Hall of Fame inductees from the Maritimes,” said Vince Amato, CCAA President in a release.

“It’s long overdue, but it will be well worth the wait when we’re able to celebrate together in Halifax this June.”

The Class of 2022 will consist of the following individuals:

Judith Smith, Builder (Dalhousie Agricultural Campus)

Bev Greenlaw, Coach (University of King’s College)

Jacques Boudreau, Coach (Mount Saint Vincent University)

Rick Plato, Coach (Mount Saint Vincent University)

Edwin Welch, Coach (St. Thomas University)

Jason Carlson, Athlete (Mount Saint Vincent University)

Crystal Cernivz (MacFarlane), Athlete (St. Thomas University)

Kim Fralick, Athlete (Mount Saint Vincent University)

The 2022 inductees will be featured on the CCAA website throughout the month of May.

With the addition of eight ACAA members in June, the CCAA Hall of Fame will expand to 64 total members (22 builders, 20 coaches, 22 athletes).

The CCAA Hall of Fame banquet will be held at the Atlantica Hotel in conjunction with the CCAA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held June 13-16.

It’s the Association’s first in-person AGM since 2019 in Calgary, AB.