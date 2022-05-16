FALL RIVER: Three volleyball players from Fall River have brought home gold with their Under-14 teammates from the Bedford Blizzard organization.

The Blizzard defeated the New Brunswick Spartans 25-22 and 25-10 in the U-14 national championship final on Sunday May 15.

In total, the Blizzard went 8-0 (won-loss) over the three long days of championship play.

Tyler DeGrass, Nate Boudreau, and Isaac Nicholson, all suit up with the Blizzard. All three attend Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River.

All three players had key parts in the gold medal victory.

Boudreau had five hits and three blocks; Nicholson had three hits; while DeGrass ha four hits and four digs in the victory.