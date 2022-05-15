Sinclair named Sport N.S. junior male athlete of the month

HALIFAX: A Taekwondo athlete from Fall River has been selected as the Cleve’s Source for Sports junior male athlete of the month, Sport Nova Scotia announced on May 13.

Along with announcing Ronan Sinclair of Inner Strength Taekwondo, other Athletes of the Month announced included: Sofia Casas (junior female); Peter Parsons (senior male), and Team Stevens.

Sinclair earned his selection after winning gold in April at the Canadian National Kyorugi Championships by placing first in the Male Cadet +65kg division.

This earned Ronan an invite to compete with Team Canada at the 2022 Pan Am Championships in Costa Rica in June and the 2022 Worlds Taekwondo Championships in Bulgaria in July.

Sofia Casas. 10-year-old table tennis player from Halifax.

Recent achievements: At the Nova Scotia table tennis championships on April 9th, Sofia won the girls 11,13,15 and 19 singles and under 19 girls doubles.

This event helped her qualify for Team Nova Scotia at the Atlantics, nationals and the CWG Core Team.

Peter Parsons. 46-year-old goalball athlete from Halifax.

Recent achievements: At the National Goalball Championships in April, Peter led Team Nova Scotia to a bronze medal win.

Peter was a key player in Nova Scotia’s success, scoring 35 out of the 53 goals by Team Nova Scotia during the tournament.

Team Stevens. Taylour Stevens’ rink.

Recent achievements: At the New Holland U21 Canadian Junior Curling Championships that finished in April, Taylour Stevens’ Nova Scotia rink captured gold.

This gold medal win means that Team Stevens is now Team Canada and will represent Canada at the World Championships in February 2023.

Quick Facts: Athlete of the Month

The Athlete of the Month program is administered by Sport Nova Scotia, whose members are eligible to nominate athletes for the awards.

A membership committee selects the award recipients for five possible categories: Male Individual Athlete, Female Individual Athlete, Male Team Athlete, Female Team Athlete, and Team.

Sport Nova Scotia is a voice for amateur sport that promotes the benefits of health, personal development and achievement of all participants.

Sport Nova Scotia is a non-profit, non-government organization representing approximately 60 provincial sport organizations and more than 160,000 member Nova Scotians.

For more information about the awards, please visit sportnovascotia.ca