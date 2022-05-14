East Hants holding Polling District Review meetings this week

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants is holding three public meetings next week related to its polling district review.

The review is not related to the federal boundary review looking at proposed changes there.

According to MEH’s website, they are required by s. 369 of the Municipal Government Act to conduct a review of its polling districts every eight years.

The current review is taking place this year in preparation for the next Municipal Election in 2024.

The first phase of the review is to determine if the current 11 Council districts are still the appropriate number.

The second part of the review will look at the proposed districts to make sure that there are about the same number of voters in each district.

The target is for districts to be within +/-10% of each other.





Prior to making decisions regarding the appropriate number of polling districts and their boundaries, the municipality would like to hear from you in person or online as follows:

Monday, May 16, 7 p.m. – Kennetcook Fire Hall, 32 Martin Walsh Road, Kennetcook

Tuesday, May 17, 7 p.m. – Room 168, Lloyd E. Matheson Centre, 15 Commerce Court, Elmsdale

Wednesday, May 18, 7 p.m. – Uniacke Fire Hall, 654 Highway 1, Mount Uniacke

At the meetings, municipal staff will provide background information on the review and provide the opportunity for questions and feedback on the size of council.

An Online Survey can be found: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/F7WFWTC

For more information, checkout the link on the MEH website at: https://www.easthants.ca/2022-polling-district-review/