FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: RCMP have charged 124 drivers with impaired-related offences during the month of April, monthly statistics from the N.S. RCMP indicate.

In the month, the drivers charged breakdown is as follows:

53 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol

6 charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Drug

12 charged with Refusal of a Demand Made by a Peace Officer

53 issued driving suspensions for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol.

When asked for a further breakdown to the Fall River/Beaver Bank area, Const. Guillaume Tremblay said that four of the impaired driving/suspensions/charges/refusals were in the Fall River and Beaver Bank areas.

Of those, two of the people charged/issued suspensions/refusals had current addresses that listed their community as Fall River or Beaver Bank.

Impaired driving investigations can be complex, especially when they involve both alcohol and drugs. This is why Nova Scotia RCMP officers receive a variety of training and have several tools at their disposal.

In Nova Scotia, there are approximately 250 RCMP members with training related to drug-impaired driving, 33 of whom are Drug Recognition Experts (DREs).

Nova Scotia RCMP also has 427 trained breath technicians who are qualified to operate instruments that determine a driver’s blood alcohol concentration.

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand made by a peace officer for a sample for testing sobriety can result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving. There are range of fines and periods of driving prohibition for those convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Citizens are asked to call 911 immediately if you see a driver who is driving erratically or unsafely. Here are some signs of an impaired driver to watch for:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams, or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Once you call 911, you will be asked to provide the following: