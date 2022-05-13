Liberal Party calling on province to implement Affordability Rebate

From a press release

HALIFAX: With record-breaking gas prices hitting the province today, the Nova Scotia Liberal Party is once again calling on the Houston government to return a portion of fuel tax revenue to Nova Scotians.

A recent poll from Abacus Data shows that nearly 70 per cent of Nova Scotians view the rising cost of living as the most pressing issue. Yet, since entering office, the Houston government has done little to help make life more affordable for Nova Scotians.

As gas prices approach two dollars, redirecting fuel tax revenue back to Nova Scotians is a tool that can help who are feeling the pinch at the pump.

“For months now, we’ve been calling on the Houston government to follow the lead of other provinces who have introduced an affordability rebate, but Nova Scotians are still waiting,” says Liberal Leader Iain Rankin.

“People need relief, and they need it yesterday. Where is Premier Houston’s solution for the cost-of-living crisis?”