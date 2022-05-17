FLETCHERS LAKE: A portable classroom will be installed at Holland Road Elementary School this summer.

In a letter home to families, Elwin Leroux, Elwin LeRoux, Regional Executive Director of Education for Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE), relayed the news in the May 12 dated letter.

Leroux said student enrolment throughout the HRCE continues to grow each year.

“This is especially true in the Holland Road Elementary School community,” said Leroux in the letter. “I’m writing to let you know that a portable classroom will be required this fall to ease enrolment pressures at Holland Road.”

One of the portables currently at Georges P. Vanier Junior High will be moved to Holland Road, Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA and Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong, told The Laker News.

Leroux said the portable—a classroom of four—will place it on site in the summer.

“This will ensure safe access and clear paths to the main school building,” said LeRoux.

“Work will take place over the summer months to prepare the classroom for students and teachers.”

He wanted to assure families the portable classroom will be safe, welcoming and a supportive learning space in September.

LeRoux said HRES Principal Kellie West will work with school staff to determine how to best to best use the portable to support learning for all.