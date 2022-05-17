RCMP look to identify Bedford hit-and-run suspect

BEDFORD: Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man in relation to a hit and run near exit 1H of the Hwy. 101/102 interchange in Bedford on May 12.

RCMP say in a release that at approximately 10:15 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a collision involving two vehicles near exit 1H of the Hwy. 101/102 interchange in Bedford.

Officers learned that a white Mack transport truck travelling towards Bedford on Hwy. 101 and an older model grey Honda Civic, which was merging on Hwy. 101, collided near exit 1H.

The Honda Civic fled the scene. The driver of the Civic is described as a white man with a beard. There was also a child, who is believed to be a girl, seated in the Civic’s rear passenger seat.

According to police, the Civic sustained significant damage to the driver side of the vehicle.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Halifax District RCMP is asking for information from anyone who may have been on Hwy. 101 leading up to the collision and saw the grey Honda Civic, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision. Please call 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2022-56436