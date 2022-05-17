HRM advises of road work scheduled for Beaver Bank Road

BEAVER BANK: HRM is advising of traffic delays on the Beaver Bank Road for pavement rehabilitation.

In a release, the municipality said the work is scheduled for May 18 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the intersection of Millwood Drive and Stokil Drive in Lower Sackville.

HRM says that the project supports the 2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

The release adds that there will be lane drops will be in place on Beaver Bank Road during this work.

Motorists should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes whenever possible.