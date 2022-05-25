Chute, Kikuchi among Sport N.S. Support4Sport award finalists

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A water-skier from Windsor Junction and a gymnastics coach from Fall River are among the finalists in their respective categories for the 2022 Sport N.S. Support4Sport Awards.

The winners will be honoured and announced May 28 by Sport Nova Scotia.

The Support4Sport Awards recognize the achievements of Nova Scotia’s top athletes, teams, coaches, officials, and volunteers in amateur sport over the past year.

Each of the finalists were nominated by their provincial sport organization as the best in their sport. Their achievements were judged through a multi-level selection process that considers their complete athletic performance throughout the year, as well as their top achievement of the season.

Seventeen-year-old Olivia Chute of Windsor Junction is a finalist for Junior Female Athlete of the Year.

Abby Baker of Halifax (Golf) and Annika Leslie of Halifax (soccer) are the two other finalists in her category.

In the Coach of the Year category, Fall River’s David Kikuchi is a finalist, alongside Troy Ryan of Hubbards (hockey); and Falmouth’s Mark Smith in softball.

Jamie Ferguson, CEO of Sport N.S., said they’re delighted to be hosting this year’s Support4Sport Awards in person.

“Sport Nova Scotia is incredibly proud of all the athletes and members of the amateur sport sector being recognized at the event,” he said in a release. “It is wonderful to see sport programs and events begin to get into the swing of things again after the past 2 years of challenges.

“The pandemic made it very clear just how important sport is to all of us and what a necessary part of our lives it is. These awards are an excellent venue to celebrate all that Nova Scotians do in sport and the sports themselves.

“We are honoured to celebrate with all the award recipients and recognize the important contributions each has made.”

Overall Support4Sport Awards finalists



Junior Male Athlete of the Year

Canoe Kayak – Ian Gaudet, 18, Dartmouth

Figure Skating – Jacob Cote, 16, Dartmouth

Golf – Owen Mullen, 18, Shortts Lake

Senior Female Athlete of the Year

Gymnastics – Ellie Black, 26, Halifax

Hockey – Blayre Turnbull, 28, Stellarton

Rowing – Brienne Miller, 28, Summerland



Senior Male Athlete of the Year

Canoe Kayak – Connor Fitzpatrick, 23, Dartmouth

Snowboarding – Liam Moffatt, 25, Londonderry

Soccer – Jacob Shaffelburg, 22, Halifax



Official of the Year

Gymnastics & Trampoline – Thorne Sutherland, Lunenburg

Hockey – Shauna Neary, Herring Cove

Soccer – Ben Hoskins, Lower Sackville

Additional awards to be announced on May 28 include the Sport Makes a Difference Award, the Community Sport Organization Award, and the Chair Award.

Volunteers of the Year and Corporate Sponsors of the Year from each provincial sport organization will also be recognized.