RCMP remind public to slow down in construction zones

HALIFAX: With COVID-19 restrictions easing, travel is starting to pick up and people are hitting the highways for their summer vacations. Whether you’re planning a cross-country road trip or just taking a quick day trip to the beach, it is important to help keep construction crews safe by driving cautiously.

Construction work and traffic delays are a reality of driving in Nova Scotia over the summer. While motorists may find this irritating, it is never acceptable to drive recklessly or above the speed limit in construction zones.

“Every year, the RCMP in Nova Scotia deals with collisions in construction zones that could have been avoided if drivers slowed down,” says Cpl. Chris Marshall of the Nova Scotia RCMP. “Distracted drivers, speeders, road rage—these are just some of the issues construction crews have to deal with.

“We ask you to help protect workers by driving safely and refraining from road rage.”

To help keep construction crews safe, the RCMP is asking drivers to:

Slow down and obey the posted speed limit when driving through construction zones.

Pay attention to sign flaggers and always obey their commands.

Stay alert and focused while driving; take note of where construction zones begin and end.

Always keep a safe distance between your vehicle and construction workers, equipment and vehicles.

Avoid driving while distracted: leave cell phones, electronic devices and food alone.

Be calm, patient, and flexible when encountering traffic delays. Aggressive driving can result in accidents and potentially longer delays for everyone.

The Nova Scotia RCMP will be in and around construction zones this month, ensuring driver compliance and worker safety.

Speeding in a construction zone will result in a fine that is double what a normal speeding ticket would be and can run up to $697.50 for a first offence.

Everyone deserves to return home from work safe and healthy.

Please treat construction workers with respect and help keep roadways safe for everyone.