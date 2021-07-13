N.S. funding emergency support for non-profit rec facilities

EAST HANTS/HALIFAX: The province is investing $1 million in COVID-19 related emergency support for non-profit owned and operated recreation facilities across Nova Scotia.



“Recreation facilities support the mental health and physical well-being of citizens and their communities,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Suzanne Lohnes-Croft. “These facilities promote social inclusion and connection and serve as important community hubs for youth and adults. We want to ensure they can continue that role into the future.”



COVID-19 has had a profound and unprecedented impact on Nova Scotia’s non-profit recreation facilities.

Due to public health restrictions, many recreation facilities were closed, resulting in significant revenue loss. They faced lost rentals and cancelled events, increased cleaning and maintenance expenses, staff layoffs and limited ability to fundraise.The fund will assist with operational expenses to ensure that facilities can continue to operate or to reopen. Eligible facilities will be assessed on their overhead costs in relation to their revenue loss to determine funding support.“This government recognized early on that COVID-19, and the measures undertaken to address its spread, would impact the mental health of Nova Scotians,” said Health and Wellness Minister Zach Churchill. “That’s why we are making investments like this, so that Nova Scotians have the resources and facilities they need to maintain positive mental health as we reopen.”This emergency investment is a one-time, application-based program based on proven need. It takes into consideration eligibility for other provincial and federal government programs.