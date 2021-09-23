WAVERLEY/FALL RIVER: Statistics sent to the local councillor indicates that Halifax District RCMP responded to close to 700 calls in Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley last month.

The stats was posted by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon and includes the areas on Waverley Road where the RCMP cover to Musq. Valley. There is no breakdown of stats in the Waverley Road area that is in Deagle Gammon’s coverage area where HRP covers given out.

In August, Halifax District RCMP that covers District 1 had 691 calls for service, an increase of 8.3 per cent over the same period in 2020.

For the month they issued 20 summary offence tickets, down 14 from the same time frame in 2020, while they nabbed two impaired drivers–the same number as they did in Aug. 2020.

There were no impaired driving suspensions issued.

Other stats of interest include: 98 traffic stops, a decrease of 14 from August 2020, while there were 49 cellphone/seatbelt/speeding, etc. checkpoints that occurred.

Officers were also out on patrol for 165 proactive assignments, up 25 from the 140 proactive assignments they did in Aug. 2020.

All the stats were sent to Deagle Gammon by the RCMP and posted for those in Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley to view on her Facebook page.

Check out the FB page here: https://www.facebook.com/cathyincommunity .