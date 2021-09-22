Beaver Bank man faces impaired driving charges after collision

BEAVER BANK: A 43-year-old Beaver Bank man is facing impaired driving charges after the vehicle he is alleged to have been driving hit two other vehicles on Sept. 19.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, with Halifax District RCMP, said that police responded to a three-vehicle collision on Beaver Bank Road in Beaver Bank.

“A black car was driving on Beaver Bank Rd. hit the guard rail, travelled back onto the roadway and struck two other vehicles,” said Cpl. Croteau.

She said the driver of the black car was arrested and transported to the Lower Sackville Detachment for breath samples.

Cpl. Croteau said the man from Beaver Bank was later released and is schedule to attend Dartmouth Provincial Court on December 22.

He faces charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Refusal to Comply with a Demand.