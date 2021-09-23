ENFIELD: The Summerside Chevys didn’t mind playing twice on Championship Sunday at the U15 AAA Atlantic Baseball championships, held Sept 17-19 at the Enfield Legion.

Corridor Minor Baseball’s East Hants Nationals were the host team for the event, with many parents pitching in to organize the event over the past five weeks. It would not have been possible without the great support from the community, such as major sponsorships from local businesses.

The Chevy’s played on Sunday morning against the Fredericton Royals, besting them in an exciting contest to move to the championship and face the rested St. John’s Capitals.

The agony of defeat and joy of a win summed up in one photo. An East Hants National players bows his head in defeat as the Dartmouth Arrows celebrate behind after an extra inning 6-5 win. (Healey photo)

In the final Summerside’s offensive attack kept the momentum going, and they took home the championship banner with the win over the Caps.

East Hants and Dartmouth rounded out the standings for the five team championship.

Here are some of the game action shots we snapped during the host Nationals games against the Capitals on Sept. 17 and the eventual champion Chevy’s on Saturday night. Photos by Pat Healey.

Summerside Chevys pitcher Yasu Hojo puts all his might into a pitch during a U15AAA Atlantic round-robin game against the East Hants Nationals in Enfield on Sept. 18. The Chevys won the game 8-0. (Pat Healey photo)