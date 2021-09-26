Phillips turns away 42 in Lady Western Caps win over Pens

HALIFAX: A former Fall River goalie stood on her head between the pipes for the Halifax Western Capitals helping them to a victory in Maritime Major U18 Female hockey league play on Sept. 25.

Lucy Phillips, who used to call the Fall River area home, stopped 41 of the 42 pucks directed her way by the Bussey Auto Broker Penguins to help her team get the win.

Kate Furlong on the power-play and Rylee Bennett at 4:16 of the third period with the game winner were the goal scorers for the winners.

Abby Carroll had the Pens goal.

Lantz product Kiara Keddy is the captain of the Penguins squad. She had two penalty minutes in the game.

Grace MacNutt stopped 20 of 21 pucks she saw before the team’s other goalie came in according the the stats on the league website.

The two teams were scheduled to meet again Sept. 26 at RBC Centre – Rink C at noon.