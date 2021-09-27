Emotional win for Waverley’s MacDonald at SpeedWeekend

GEARY, N.B.: As Craig MacDonald climbed from his Legend car in Riverview Ford Lincoln Victory Lane at Speedway 660 on Saturday night Sept. 4, the first thing he did was point to the sky.

Nine years ago on Sept. 4 MacDonald’s dad passed away, which left him without one of his biggest racing fans.

Now on that same day MacDonald went to the winners circle in one of the biggest races during the Maritime League of Legends series calendars on Speed Weekend at Speedway 660 in the Geary woods, outside Fredericton.

He had been close several times before but would always come up short, with others snatching the victories.

MacDonald held off valiant efforts by Cory Hall Racing teammate Danny Chisholm to grab the first of two Maritime League of Legends races on the weekend, with the second race set for Sept. 5.

On this night, the Waverley racer wasn’t letting anything thwart him from getting the checkered flag.