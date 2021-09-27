Watson takes Mini-Stock season finale; Matthews captures title

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The Passione Flooring & Interior East Coast Mini-Stock Tour championship is returning to a familiar home.

Nine Mile River’s Dave Matthews finished second in the season finale Skylark Security 40 at Scotia Speedworld on Sept. 25 to capture the 2021 championship for a second straight year.

Matthews won one of two heat races, sponsored by The Laker News, to set himself up with a good feature starting position.

Initially Matthews finished third in the feature, but winner Jesse Deveau’s no. 51 car did not pass post-race tech inspection and thus was disqualified. That moved runner-up Matt Watson in the 27 up to the winners spot.

Ryan McKnight who wheeled the no. 46 from the Saint John, N.B. area to the second The Laker News-sponsored heat race win, crossed the checkered flag in fourth but with the disqualification of Deveau found himself on the podium in third.

Marshall Bezanson of Oldham also competed in the mini stock tour finale driving the no. 06. He appeared to have issues with the car and came home in eleventh place in the 15-car field.