RCMP seeking info on theft of canvas tent shelter frame

FALL RIVER: The theft of a large frame for a canvas tent shelter from a property in Fall River is being investigated by Halifax District RCMP.

In a release, police say between September 18 at 4 p.m. and September 20 at 5 a.m. a metal frame from a canvas tent shelter was stolen from a property on Highway 2 in Fall River.

The frame is 30-feet by 60-feet by 15-feet in dimension and cost approximately $60,000. The canvas was left behind.

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 21-116004