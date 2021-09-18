ENFIELD: The opening ceremonies kicked things off for the U15 AAA Atlantic Baseball championship on Sept 17 at the Enfield Legion ball field.

The tournament features Fredericton Royals (N.B.); Summerside Chevy’s (PEI); St. John’s Capitals (NL); Dartmouth Arrows (N.S) and the host East Hants Nationals.

For the opening ceremonies dignitaries and teams were piped in by a lovely piper from the Dartmouth & District Pipe band, before play continues. Prior to the opening, East Hants lost a nail biter 6-5 in extra innings to the Arrows.

Action continues all weekend at the Enfield Legion.

Here are photos from the opening ceremonies as snapped by our own Pat Healey.