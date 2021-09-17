From the Cruiser – Sept. 7-15

Brought to you by

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 101 calls for service between Sept. 7 top Sept. 15.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by S/Sgt. Cory Bushell. Other calls have been posted in separate stories.

Between August 9and Aug. 16, a 2011 GMC Sierra was stolen from a logging road in the 5500 block of Highway 14 in Upper Nine Mile. It was set on fire a short a distance further down the logging road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP were informed Sept. 13 that a resident of East Noel arrived home to discover their black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen from their home.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

A 59-year-old Enfield man was charged with failure to yield following a collision on Hwy 2 near Avery’s in Enfield on Sept. 13.

RCMP say a vehicle leaving the market failed to yield to traffic on Highway #2 and struck a passing vehicle broadside.

The driver of the struck vehicle received minor injuries.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the driver of the offending vehicle, a 59-year-old Enfield man, was charged with failing to yield to traffic.

On September 15, RCMP received a complaint that a Grey and Black 2018 Honda Rubicon 500 4-wheeler was stolen from a residence in Upper Nine Mile River.

It is believed the vehicle was taken overnight the night prior.

Police are asking anyone with information on this matter to contact East Hants RCMP at 883-7077 or N.S. Crime Stoppers.

