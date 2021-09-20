Wentworth man arrested on outstanding charges after disturbance in Enfield

ENFIELD: A 39-year-old Wentworth man has added to his long list of criminal charges after an incident in Enfield on Sept. 12.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said police were called to a disturbance at a residence in Enfield during the night time.

Officers arrived and located the intoxicated man who had been reportedly yelling at a local resident.

It was upon further investigation that officers discovered the Wentworth man was well-known to police.

“Police checks confirmed the male had nine outstanding breaches of court orders and seven outstanding charges of assault,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the man was arrested and charged with two further counts of breach of court orders.

“He was remanded into custody and taken to the Burnside Correctional Facility where he will stay until he is taken before the courts to answer to his charges,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.