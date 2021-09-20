Lantz man charged in hit-and-run

ELMSDALE: A 39-year-old man from Lantz has been charged with two traffic-related offences following a report of a hit-and-run on Hwy 214 in Elmsdale on Sept. 13.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police responded to the call of the incident upon being informed.

“The caller was stopped at the intersection near the Elmsdale Shopping Centre when struck from behind by a Dodge Caravan,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

“The driver of the van struck the caller’s vehicle repeatedly before speeding off through a red light.”

He said officers were quick to identify the owner of the van and proceeded to the owner’s residence where the driver was located.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the Lantz man has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident and running a red light.