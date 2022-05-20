RCMP urge Nova Scotians to make road safety part of long weekend plans

From a release

HALIFAX: The Victoria Day long weekend is the unofficial start to summer in Nova Scotia.

Whether you’re heading to a get-together with family and friends or exploring new parts of the province, the RCMP encourages you to be safe on the roadways.

“It only takes a moment of inattention to turn an incredible weekend into a tragedy,” says Sgt. Mike Carter of the Nova Scotia RCMP. “Motorists should keep their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, head focused on driving, and keep the safety of themselves and others in mind when they make decisions.”

By wearing your seatbelt, driving sober, staying focused and travelling at safe speeds, you’re more likely to arrive at your destination safely — and so is everyone around you.

Please report dangerous drivers to police and call 911 if you see someone driving in a way that’s an immediate threat to public safety. Some signs to watch for:

• driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

• drifting in and out of lanes

• tailgating and changing lanes frequently

• making exceptionally wide turns

• changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

• overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

• disregarding signals and lights

• approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

• driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

• driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Please be ready to provide:

• your location

• a description of the vehicle, including the license plate number, colour, make and model

• the direction of travel for the vehicle

• a description of the driver if visible

The Nova Scotia RCMP will be doing its part to ensure roads are safe by conducting strategic checkpoints across the province.

This weekend coincides with Canada Road Safety Week (CRSW), which runs May 17-24.

CRSW, led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police’s Traffic Safety Committee, is designed to increase public compliance with safe driving measures in order to save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. This year’s theme is “Safer You. Safer Me.”