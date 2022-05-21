HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents of the following street closures, parking impacts and transit disruptions on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22 as a result of the Blue Nose Marathon.

The following streets will be fully closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, May 21:

Brunswick Street from Duke to Sackville streets (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Sackville Street from Brunswick to South Park streets (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Carmichael Street from Grafton to Brunswick streets (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Carmichael Street (west bound), from Argyle to Grafton streets (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Prince Street (west bound), from Grafton to Brunswick streets (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Rainnie Drive from Cogswell to Gottingen streets (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Market Street from Sackville to Prince streets (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Gottingen Street from Rainnie Drive to Brunswick Street (6 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Cogswell Street (inbound), from Cogswell Street Roundabout to Gottingen Street (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

The following streets will also be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, however, local access will be maintained:

Gottingen Street (southbound) from Cogswell Street to Rannie Drive (6 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Queen Street from Artillery Place to Sackville Street (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Dresden Row from Annandale to Sackville Streets (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

The following streets will be fully closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 22:

Brunswick Street from Duke to Sackville streets (5 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Sackville Street from Brunswick to South Park streets (5 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Rainnie Drive from Cogswell to Gottingen streets (5 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Gottingen Street from Rainnie to Brunswick streets (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Prince Street (west bound), from Grafton to Brunswick Streets (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Carmichael Street, from Grafton to Brunswick streets (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Carmichael Street (west bound) from Argyle to Grafton Streets (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Market Street from Sackville to Prince Streets (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Macdonald Bridge from North Street to Wyse Road (6 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Cogswell Street (inbound), from Cogswell Street Roundabout to Gottingen Street (7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Nantucket Avenue from Wyse to Victoria Roads (8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.)

School Street from Victoria Road to Slayter Street (8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.)

Slayter Street from School to Thistle Streets (8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

The following streets will also be closed on Sunday, however, local access will be maintained:

Queen Street, from Artillery Place to Sackville Street (5 a.m. to 12 p.m.)

Dresden Row, from Annandale to Sackville Streets (5 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Several other streets on the peninsula will experience rolling closures over the weekend, meaning police will allow traffic to pass through when race participants are not present.

Please note parking will also be restricted in some areas.

To help reduce traffic and support marathon participants, Halifax Transit is pleased to offer free conventional bus and ferry service for those involved. Volunteers with credentials and participants with their run bib can ride free Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Numerous bus routes will be detoured during the races. For complete details, please visit Halifax Transit’s Service Disruptions page or contact 311.

Every year, the Blue Nose Marathon brings out thousands of participants and spectators. Motorists are advised to drive carefully this weekend, keep an eye out for people on the streets and allow extra travel time.

For more information on the Blue Nose Marathon, including the full schedule of events, please visit www.bluenosemarathon.com.