WINDSOR JUNCTION: An early morning structure fire in Windsor Junction saw firefighters from four area departments respond to the scene.

According to Firefighters of N.S. and the HRM Fire Incidents twitter, crews were paged out at approximately 2:15 a.m. for a report of a house fire on Lawrence Robinson Lane in Windsor Junction.

Firefighters from Station 45 (Quint, Engine, and Tanker); along with Engine 9 (Metropolitan Lower Sackville); Engine 8 (Bedford); and Tac 12 and Engine 12 Dartmouth were paged out to the scene.

The split entry residence had heavy fire upon first on scene fire crews arrival and fire in the yard. The fire scene was adjacent to the rail lines so 45 Captain requested the rail lines be shut down as firefighters battled the blaze, according to a Firefighters of N.S. post.

Shortly after arrival, crews that were fighting the fire inside the house reported they had the fire knocked down.

No further details on if anyone was home and their condition.

HRM Fire Investigators arrived on the scene at about 4:42 a.m.

Fire crews were being released from the scene as they packed up at approximately 4 a.m.

We will provide more details and update our story when provided that info from Halifax Fire.