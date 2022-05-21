Traffic delay expected for Waverley Road on May 24

WAVERLEY: A traffic slowdown is expected for the Waverley Road on May 24, the Halifax Regional Municipality said in a release to media.

The work is expected to take place between Lake Charles Drive and Maheux Lane in Waverley.

The work will occur between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The road work involves preparation for the installation of guiderails.

HRM said stop-and-go traffic will be in place while work is underway.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternative routes whenever possible.