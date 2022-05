WAVERLEY: HRM is advising motorists of expected slowdowns on Hwy 2 in the Waverley area (Civic 2700) on May 24.

In an email to media, they say the work will take place between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

It is in support of the installation of a guiderail along the road.

There will be stop-and-go traffic while work is underway, HRM said in the release.

Motorists should expect delays and are advised to use alternative routes whenever possible.