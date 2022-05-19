RCMP warning public about thefts at residential construction sites

HAMMONDS PLAINS: Halifax District RCMP is investigating multiple thefts from residential construction sites in Hammonds Plains.

On May 18, Halifax District RCMP responded to a theft at a residential construction site on Hammonds Plains Rd. in Hammonds Plains. Officers learned that a metal break tool used to bend aluminum was taken from the property under renovation.

The tool, valued at $3,600, was secured outdoors with a chain at the front of the property. The Belfor brand tool is chrome and red in colour and has a unique serial number.

On May 12, Halifax District RCMP received a reports of a theft from an enclosed trailer and break ins at multiple homes under construction on Voyageur Way in Hammonds Plains.

Officers learned that the suspect(s) took numerous power tools, from a secure enclosed trailer, three pallets of flooring and other various construction materials stored in the homes. The cost of the items stolen is estimated to be over $20,000.

RCMP encourage the public to remain vigilant, continue to secure their valuables and to call 911 if they observe suspicious activity near residential construction sites.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2022-58885, 22-56036