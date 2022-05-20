ELMSDALE: A 68-year-old Charlottetown is facing impaired driving charges after his breath samples tested three times the legal limit on May 14.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said officers were called to the parking lot of the Elmsdale NSLC for a possible impaired driver.

“Upon arrival, members discovered the driver slumped towards the steering wheel and clearly intoxicated,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The driver, a 68-year-old Charlottetown man, was arrested for impaired care and control of a vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT:

S/Sgt. Bushell said officers took the driver to the detachment where he provided samples of his breath in excess of three times the legal limit.

“As a precaution, the driver was taken to the hospital by EHS for examination and assessment,” he said.

The man is scheduled to appear in court for impaired driving charges at a later date.