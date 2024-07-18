HRM: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that there is a recreational water quality advisory in effect at Birch Cove Beach, Penhorn Beach and Shubie Park Beach in Dartmouth, as well as Springfield Beach in Sackville until further notice due to high bacteria levels in the water.

Residents are advised to avoid swimming at this beach until this recreational water quality advisory is lifted.

While a recreational water quality advisory is in effect, use of the beach area is at the user’s own risk. Lifeguards will remain on-site during regular hours to advise against swimming.

These are supervised beaches.

Municipal staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised municipal beaches during July and August. Recent test results indicate bacteria levels at this beach exceed Health Canada guidelines.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife and impacts from climate change, such as high temperatures, lower water levels and recent heavy rainfall.

Staff will continue testing the water and will lift the advisory when bacteria levels are once again within Health Canada guidelines. The municipality will advise residents when this advisory is lifted.

For more information on municipal beaches and outdoor pools across the region, please visit our beaches page.