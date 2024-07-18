Singer Rogers announces opening tour with Downchild Blues Band

HALIFAX: Canadian roots singer/songwriter and keyboard player Jeff Rogers’ unmistakably soulful voice often evokes weighty comparisons to the past – whether that’s Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles or even Otis Redding…. yet, his tone, range, phrasing, and sincerity, all make him unmistakably contemporary – and totally original.

Jeff’s highly anticipated new solo album Dream Job was released in Canada on October 27, 2023 (Diesel Entertainment/Fontana North).

It was recorded in the revered music mecca of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where many of the greats including, Aretha Franklin, The Rolling Stones, Bob Seger, Etta James, Paul Simon, Otis Redding, and The Black Keys, have recorded.

For this album, Jeff is accompanied by some of the legendary musicians, including Kelvin Holly (Little Richard, Bobby Bland etc.), Clayton Ivey (The Staple Sisters, Thelma Houston), Justin Holder (Keb Mo’, Delbert McClinton) and Shonna Tucker (Booker T. Jones, Drive-By-Truckers).

Dream Job is co-produced by Dick Cooper of The Cooper Brothers and features special guest appearances by Grammy Award winner, Colin Linden, and Juno Award winning singer, Kellylee Evans.

“Muscle Shoals was groovy. The mojo in that place is undeniable. It’s a privilege to get to make music with veteran musicians, especially those with the portfolios such as Kelvin and Clayton possess…” Jeff says.

“Class acts, who just walk in and do what they do like it’s no big deal. Very inspiring.”

Born in Bathurst, NB and raised in Ottawa, as one of the cities best kept secrets, Jeff Rogers honed his skills and mastered his craft over the past twenty years performing constantly in the clubs and festivals in and around the area, including Ottawa Bluesfest, where he opened for Norah Jones.

Jeff has toured internationally and is in demand session player. He has also been a member of renowned country/rock band The Cooper Brothers for over a decade.

“I’ve been writing with Dick Cooper for years now,” says Jeff.

“…and it’s always fun to just hang out and bounce around ideas. I’m very lucky to have him as a friend, band mate, and co-writer.”

Dream Job is the culmination of this musical collaboration and might be the boldest statement to date of Jeff’s vocal talent, his musical ability and his song writing gifts.

He is set for a July 25 performance with Downchild Blues Band at the Lighthouse Arts Centre in Halifax.