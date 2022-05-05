Road work on Millwood Drive/Beaver Bank Road May 5-6

BEAVER BANK: HRM is urging motorists in the Millwood Drive and Beaver Bank Road area to expect delays May 5 and May 6.

Crews will be on site between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the intersection of Millwood Drive and Beaver Bank Road for pavement rehabilitation work.

This project supports the 2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

A release says lane drops will be in place during this work.

Motorists should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes whenever possible.