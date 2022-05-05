HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality has purchased a licence for the Litterati mobile app, which encourages residents to photograph, upload and tag the litter they collect in their communities.

The municipality will leverage the data collected to track the volume and types of litter across communities. The data will also flag areas that require litter mitigation strategies, such as community outreach and/or enhanced waste receptacles.

One of the key features of the Litterati app is its ability to host community challenges.

The municipality launched its first clean up challenge on April 22, 2022 (Earth Day).

Over 1,000 pieces of litter were collected on the first challenge.

The municipality has recently launched a year-long challenge to collect and document 20,000 pieces of litter. This challenge can be found on the Litterati App by searching CLEANHRM. Other challenges will be issued over the summer and fall.

The Litterati app is free and available for download through the App Store and Google Play Store. For more information, visit Halifax.ca/litterati .