ENFIELD: Wearing a seat belt is the most effective way to prevent injury or death in crashes for adults and older children.

Cpl. Chatele Eagan, with East Hants RCMP, said that seat belts reduce serious crash-related injuries and deaths by about half.

“No matter how short your trip is, use your seat belt every time,” said Cpl. Eagan.

“Make sure you are wearing your seat belt as it was designed to be worn.”

Seatbelt fines in Nova Scotia are between $180.00 and $352.20.

For our younger children, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children.

Ensuring you use the correct restraint is essential for keeping them free from injury or death.

Seat Belt Safety | IWK Child Safety Link is a great resource for caregivers and outlines the requirements car seat and seatbelt safety.