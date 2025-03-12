RCMP, CBSA seize more than $100k in counterfeit money

GLACE BAY: The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Atlantic Region and the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Commercial Crime Section are investigating the seizure of more than $100,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency.

On January 9, CBSA officers at Mirabel International Airport in Quebec intercepted a package containing counterfeit holographic stickers that resembled the security strips found on Canadian cash.

On January 27, CBSA officers at the international cargo processing facility in Mississauga, Ontario, intercepted about $30,000 in fake $10, $20, $50 and $100 Canadian bank notes.

The goods were shipped to Canada from China, and were destined for the same address in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. They were seized by CBSA officers and reported to the Nova Scotia RCMP.

The Nova Scotia RCMP Commercial Crime Section worked closely with CBSA Atlantic Region’s Intelligence and Enforcement Division and Bank of Canada representatives to advance the investigation.

On February 11, with the assistance of the Provincial Proceeds of Crime Section and Cape Breton Regional Police Service’s Community Safety Enforcement Unit, the Nova Scotia RCMP Commercial Crime Section executed a search warrant at a Glace Bay residence.

At the home, officers seized holographic stickers, approximately $70,000 in counterfeit currency, electronic devices, a rifle, and other items.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Nova Scotia RCMP’s Commercial Crime Section, with the assistance of the National Anti-Counterfeiting Bureau.

“Unfortunately, counterfeit money is in circulation across the country,” says Cpl. Mitch Thompson of the Commercial Crime Section.

“When printed on polymer, some fake bills may look real if you don’t pay attention to the security features embedded in legitimate currency.”

If accepting cash, Nova Scotians are encouraged to check the bank note’s security features to ensure that they’re proper tender.

“In Canada, it’s an offense to knowingly use or possess counterfeit money,” says Cpl. Thompson. “And if you unknowingly accept counterfeit cash as legal tender, you can’t be reimbursed; you’re on the hook for the loss.

“Being familiar with the security features of genuine bank notes will help you spot counterfeits at a glance, protecting yourself from fraud.”

“CBSA officers in Quebec and Ontario intercepted tens of thousands in counterfeit currency and holographic stickers arriving from China,” says Jonathan McGrath, CBSA Intelligence Manager for Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador.

““Our Halifax intelligence team is working closely with the Nova Scotia RCMP on this investigation. Smuggling counterfeit currency into Canada is a serious offense that can lead to arrest, charges and prosecution under the Criminal Code and Customs Act .”

Resources on how to verify a bank note’s security features can be found on the Bank of Canada’s website: www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes

Nova Scotians are encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police to report crime, including the exchange of counterfeit currency, in their communities.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca , or using the P3 Tips app.

To report suspicious cross-border activities, contact the CBSA by calling 1-888-502-9060, toll-free, or by using the confidential Border Watch Line: https://www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/security-securite/bwl-lsf-eng.html .

File #: 2025-129659