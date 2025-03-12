HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston will promote Nova Scotia in New York and Boston this week and next.

In New York, he will host two roundtables with existing and potential investors about opportunities for the seafood sector and the critical minerals sector.

In Boston, he will speak to an international audience at Seafood Expo North America, North America’s largest seafood conference.

Throughout his meetings, the Premier will discuss the impacts of tariffs and the importance of continued trade relations with the United States.“Now, more than ever, we have to diversify our economy. We have to go where the buyers are,” said Premier Houston.

“Nova Scotia has a lot to offer, from high-quality products like seafood and resources like critical minerals.

“We hope to increase our trade opportunities and put an end to President Trump’s unlawful tariff conflict so we can get back to business.”



Premier Houston continues to have discussions with other premiers and the federal government on efforts to remove interprovincial trade barriers, improve labour mobility and diversify to new markets.

As part of Budget 2025-26, the Province will work to strengthen Nova Scotia’s self-reliance by investing in critical minerals, wind resources and the seafood sector, in addition to investing more money to grow the Nova Scotia Loyal program.

N.S. will also develop a comprehensive trade action plan to facilitate internal trade, enhance productivity and drive critical sectors with input from businesses and industry.



Quick Facts:

– Budget 2025-26 includes a $200-million contingency fund to help respond if the U.S. imposes tariffs that affect Nova Scotians

– in 2024, Nova Scotia exports to the U.S. were $4.6 billion and imports were $528.3 million; the top exports were:

– tires – $1.5 billion

– fish and seafood – $1.2 billion

– forest products – $430.4 million

– agriculture and agri-food products – $278.6 million

– plastics – $217.3 million

– electrical machinery and equipment – $159 million

– motor vehicles and parts – $132.7 million

– machinery and mechanical appliances – $120.9 million

– non-metallic mineral mining and quarrying (mostly gravel and gypsum) – $118.7 million

– articles of iron and steel – $97.6 million

– Nova Scotia continued to be Canada’s seafood export leader in 2024; 36 per cent of Nova Scotia’s seafood exports were destined for markets in Indo-Pacific countries

– mission delegates are Premier Houston and Nicole LaFosse Parker, Chief of Staff and General Counsel; Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Kent Smith and Executive Deputy Minister Tracey Taweel will join them in Boston.