NOVA SCOTIA: The Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia (RCFNS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Erika Rolston as its new Executive Director, effective March 10, 2025.

Rolston brings a wealth of experience in community development, non-profit leadership, and rural advocacy.

With a strong commitment to strengthening rural communities across Nova Scotia, Erika’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing the Foundation’s mission of fostering sustainable, vibrant, and resilient rural communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erika to the Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia,” said KJ Conyers-Steede, Board Chair of RCFNS.

“Her dedication to rural development, coupled with her strategic vision, will help us expand our impact and continue supporting the incredible work happening in communities across the province.”

Erika succeeds Penny Day, who has been a driving force behind the Foundation’s growth and impact.

Under Penny’s leadership, RCFNS has launched significant initiatives, including the Dave Gunning Zero Hunger Fund, expanded legacy giving opportunities, and reinforced its commitment to impact investment. The Board of Directors expresses deep gratitude for Penny’s leadership and dedication.

While stepping down as Executive Director, Penny will continue to support the organization in the role of Administrator, ensuring a smooth transition and ongoing operational continuity.

“I am honored to join RCFNS at such a pivotal time,” said Rolston.

“Rural communities are at the heart of Nova Scotia’s strength, and I look forward to working with our partners, donors, and community leaders to continue driving meaningful change.”

The Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia has been a champion for rural communities for over 20 years.

They have been funding initiatives that address food security, economic development, climate resilience, and social inclusion.

As the organization moves into this next chapter under Rolston’s leadership, it remains committed to ensuring rural communities across Nova Scotia thrive for generations to come.

For more info on RCFNS check out: https://rcfofns.com/