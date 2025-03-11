Frustration with establishment parties leads Slaney to run for PPC

FALL RIVER: Ryan Slaney is putting his name forward for federal politics because he wants to be part of making a better future for his children and for all Canadians.

Slaney will be running for the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) in the riding of Sackville-Bedford-Preston, which includes Beaver Bank, Fall River, and Enfield HRM up to the weigh scales.

He will be looking to become the new MP for the riding in a seat left vacant as Liberal MP Darrell Samson will not be re-offering whenever an election is called.

In an interview at the Fall River Tim Hortons, Slaney explained he is frustrated with the current state of Canada—high inflation, mass immigration, and a health care crisis.

“I’m basically just sick of complaining, so I decided to take action,” said Slaney.

He said he would sit around complaining like a lot with my friends and family about the way things are going here, the high inflation, the mass immigration, the health care crisis.

“I have three young kids, and the future I see for them is not good,” he added. “I don’t see them being able to afford a house, at all at this rate.

“I thought rather than complaining about it, it was time that I tried to do something. It’s important for me to provide an alternative to the establishment parties.”

And that’s why the Bedford resident, who calls that community home with his wife and three kids, decided Max Bernier’s PPC was the right choice for him.

“The PPC isn’t beholden to the same special interests and big businesses that the establishment parties are, and they’re free to base their platform on solid values and principles that don’t change,” he said. “Unlike the establishment parties who are constantly chasing popular opinion and changing their message to reflect the latest focus group results, the PPC has had a consistent message for years.”

Slaney had spent a decade in Ottawa as an intelligence officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), giving him insight into government operations, international affairs, and cybersecurity (their specialty).

He has led international delegations, conducted covert operations, and now works in the private sector.

Slaney said his experience shows how the Liberal government has ignored intelligence on foreign interference, contributing to current issues.

“There’s been valuable intelligence on foreign fears that has been provided to them that they simply and truly admit has not been looked at,” he said.

He explained he chose the PPC because of its unwavering principles and consistent platform, which has only been “tweaked” over time.

The PPC’s focus on sovereignty and rejecting globalist agendas (e.g., Paris Climate Accord, UN migration policies) resonates with Slaney’s desire for Canada to control its own destiny.

Slaney was asked what he would bring Sackville-Bedford-Preston if elected as their MP.

“I think that what residents could do is trust me to give you dependable and no BS information,” he said.

“The beauty of being a candidate for the PPC is that I’m not going to be whipped by anyone to give you a certain message or to promote a certain thing.

“I’m free to vote my conscience on many different issues. The riding is looking for the same thing that most Canadians are. They’re looking for a break from taxes. They’re looking for inflation to go away.

“Residents want a government with less control in their lives, less influence. That kind of resonates across Canada. I think it’s very much true here.

“People are tired of being taxed up the Wazoo. We’re seeing a ridiculous amount of growth, and our taxes are increasing even at a local level, but we’re not getting an equivalent amount of services in return.”

He said as the federal MP he would pressure municipal and provincial leaders to improve services and infrastructure, given the riding’s high taxes and growth.

Among the examples he said would be developing Bedford’s waterfront (e.g., an aquarium or brewery), upgrading Sackville’s sports stadium, and adding a pool and hockey rink in Fall River.

He sees residents wanting lower taxes, reduced inflation, and less government control—issues he would champion.

Slaney is also supportive of the PPC’s broader offerings including an immigration moratorium; exiting international agreements to prioritize Canadian solutions over globalist dictates; and making health care preventative rather than reactive.

To learn more about Slaney check him out on X at @RyanSlaney_PPC; and his website at: https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/candidate/ryan-slaney .