HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents that they have a few more days to take advantage of ice skating at the Emera Oval.

The Oval will be closing for the winter season on Sunday, March 16.

Staff monitor ice conditions throughout each day. If ice conditions deteriorate, the Emera Oval may close at any time before the final day.

Skaters are reminded to check the schedule prior to heading out, as skate times may be delayed or cancelled.

This decision is based on the loss of ice and the condition of the ice surface due to increasingly warm daytime temperatures.

The municipality looks forward to welcoming residents back to the Oval this summer.

The surface will be open for rollerblading, biking, skateboarding, in-line skating and more at that time.

