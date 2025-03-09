PHOTOS/VIDEO: Chili cook off raises money for LHS Relay for Life

FALL RIVER: The participants in the Inaugural Chili cook off at Lockview High got their chili on on Thursday night in Fall River.

The event saw those who had purchased tickets get to try each of the seven chilis that were available and then chose which one would be crowned the champion.

It was a fundraiser for the school’s Relay for Life event set for later this Spring.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The winning chili chef was Michael Redden.

Check out all the spicy fun:

Video story sponsored by Merida Law

Video shot/edited by Dagley Media

ADVERTISEMENT:

Organizers wanted to thank everyone for participating and attending.

“Thank you to all of our chefs for making some very delicious chili, and to everyone who came out to taste it,” they said in a post on Instagram.

“With your support, we were able to raise money that will go towards our Relay for Life event.”

(Dagley Media photo)

Pat doesn’t like spicy chili and his face says so. (Dagley Media photo)

The champions trophy. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

Pat was excited for the Chili cook off. (Dagley Media photo)

ADVERTISEMENT: