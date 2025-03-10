Vigneau Sargeant, Gaiters capture RSEQ women’s hockey banner

MONTREAL, QUE.: A Waverley hockey player and her women’s RSEQ hockey team have done something that had been tough to do this season—beat the tough and three-time RSEQ champion Concordia Stingers. Twice.

The Bishops Gaiters rallied back from a 1-0 series deficit to win two straight to win their best-of-three series with the Stingers and capture the RSEQ Women’s Hockey championship.

In the final game of the series, the Gaiters had nine different players get points in the 6-3 win.

That win now punches their ticket to the U Sport women’s hockey championship, which begins March 20 in Waterloo, Ont.

What makes the accomplishment much more amazing is that the Gaiters hockey program only began in 2021.

Before this past weekend, Bishop’s had only beaten the Stingers once in four years.

Nel Vigneau Sargeant, a Lockview High alum and Waverley native, had a goal in the championship clinching victory.

The goal made it 3-1 in the second.

The Gaiters women’s hockey club. (Submitted photo)

Annika Lafreniere and Justine Turcotte each scored twice to lead the Gaiters offence.

Gabbie Rousseau had the other tally in the victory.

Ericka Gagnon turned aside 28 of 31 pucks between the pipes.

In Game two of the series, the Gaiters won 4-1 on Saturday night setting up the winner take all game on Sunday.

Against Concordia on Saturday, Noemie Fontaine, Maude Pepin, Jordanne Laforme, and Gabby Santerre had the Gaiter goals.

Ericka Gagnon stopped 32 of 33 shots in the victory.

The opening game saw Concordia win 5-4 to put themselves a win away from the title.

But that was the only win the top-rated Stingers would get against the hard-working Gaiters.