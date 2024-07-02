ELMSDALE: Do you want to give back to your community and be part of shaping what the Municipality of East Hants could be in the future?

If so then a workshop session being offered by the municipality might be what you should attend.

The session is particularly geared towards those interested in running for Municipal Council during the upcoming election.

The municipal elections in N.S. will be held in October.

The MEH is providing an information session on July 9 with East Hants Warden Eleanor Roulston and CAO Kim Ramsay

Topics such as what to expect as a Councillor, eligibility criteria, the role & importance of local government and answer your questions about the election process.

Learn more: https://ow.ly/tyNh50Ss320