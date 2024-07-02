Boil water advisory issued by Halifax Water for HRM area communities

FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK/WINDSOR JUNCTION: A boil water advisory was issued on July 1 afternoon by Halifax Water for several communities in HRM.

AMong those are Beaver Bank; Fall River; Windsor Junction; Middle and Lower Sackville.

Other areas impacted include Hammonds Plains; Halifax; Timberlea; Spryfield; and Herring Cove.

This advisory impacts customers in locations serviced by Halifax Water’s Pockwock Lake Drinking Water Treatment Facility.

Halifax Water is advising that there is a possibility of unsafe drinking water for customers in the area(s) described in this notice.

Please use the link below to access an interactive map that can help you determine if your property is within the area impacted by this advisory: (https://halifaxwater.ca/water-service)

We advise that impacted customers boil all water for at least 1 minute before using water for:

drinking

preparing infant formula

making ice cubes or juices

washing fruits or vegetables

cooking

brushing teeth; or

any other activity requiring human consumption.

This boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

A fact sheet on domestic water usage when a boil advisory is in effect can be found here: Boil Water Advisory Fact Sheet.pdf (halifaxwater.ca)

This boil water order results from a power interruption at the JD Kline (Pockwock) Lake Water Treatment Facility.

This interruption has allowed a limited amount of unchlorinated water to enter the system.

Staff are tracking this issue and are working on options to flush this untreated drinking water out of the system.

Halifax Water continues to monitor the water quality.

They are closely consulting with Nova Scotia Environment and the Medical Officer of Health.

For updates regarding this boil water advisory, please visit https://www.halifaxwater.ca or contact our Customer Care Centre at 902-420-9287.