HALIFAX: Starting this fall, Grade 12 students who meet graduation requirements at the end of the first semester will be able to enter two skilled trades programs at Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) sooner, the province has announced.



The province is launching a pilot program that will see 34 eligible students begin at NSCC in February.

The pilot includes NSCC’s pre-apprenticeship plumbing program at the Sydney campus and the pre-apprenticeship electrical construction and industrial program at the Truro campus.



“Skilled trade careers are high-paying, in-demand opportunities throughout our province. It’s an excellent time to become a skilled trades professional,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“We’re announcing a pilot program where graduating high school students can enter the skilled trades sooner.”

The program will include nine months of training, allowing students to graduate in November 2025 and enter the workforce faster.Students in the program will have a two-week break in June to celebrate their high school graduation.“This is an exciting opportunity for our students. Many students in our skilled trades programs are eager to begin post-secondary opportunities when they have completed high school courses at the end of the first semester.

“This partnership with Nova Scotia Community College creates a pathway for our students to achieve their dreams of a career in the skilled trades faster.”

— Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

“We know students learn in many ways and we need to support new and different pathways for learning.

“It’s important students have options that help them succeed and this is a great opportunity for graduating students to explore the skilled trades sooner.”

— Brian Wong, Minister of Advanced Education



“We are looking forward to being a part of this pilot program.

“There are endless opportunities for students interested in pursuing a career in the skilled trades.

This program will provide another way for the school to be able to support students in continuing their education and achieving their goals.”

— Tanya Jamieson, Principal, Glace Bay High School

– the electrical construction and industrial cohort at NSCC’s Truro campus will have 14 students, and the plumbing cohort in Sydney will have 20 students

– NSCC will designate up to five seats in each cohort for First Nations and African Nova Scotian students\

– students who may be eligible for the program will be identified by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development over the summer and supported by their local high school to apply for the program by November 15.