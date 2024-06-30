Feds investing $8.3 million in new facility at Halifax Stanfield Airport

HALIFAX STANFIELD: Close to 4,000 direct and indirect jobs could be created by 2034 as a result of a new international connections facility at Halifax Stanfield Airport, after an investment of $8.3 million was announced by the federal government last week.

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Sean Fraser, announced a new investment of up to $8.3 million for a project at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, to increase the number of international and domestic passenger flights.

The project consists of building a new international connections facility at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. This will improve the connections process, making it faster and easier for passengers arriving in Canada from international flights as well as those connecting to other domestic destinations.

It will also result in additional cargo hold capacity, to increase the movement of goods between Nova Scotia and international markets.

Improving passenger connectivity, facilitating trade, while making economic and environmental improvements, contributes to building vibrant communities in Atlantic Canada, with the infrastructure they need to grow.

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois; Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson; and Dartmouth-Cole Harbour MP Darren Fisher were among those who joined Fraser at the announcement.

Quotes

“Today’s $8.3 million investment will help build vibrant communities with the infrastructure they need to grow.

“This project’s focus on improving passenger connectivity will provide more options for travellers and and make Halifax Airport an even more important transportation hub.”



Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport

“Strong supply chains result in a strong economy that benefits all Canadians.

“The new international connections facility at the Halifax Airport will not only support this by bolstering trade between Nova Scotia and international markets but will also create more than 4,000 jobs.”



Sean Fraser, Minister, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“We are grateful for the financial support we received from Transport Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund to help build our new International Connections Facility.

“This expanded facility will help us attract more international air services to Halifax, which will increase our overall cargo capacity, enhance our global connectivity and accelerate regional economic growth.

“Together, we are finding innovative ways to ensure the safe, secure and efficient movement of people and goods.”



Joyce Carter

President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority

