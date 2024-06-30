MILFORD: Graduating students with Hants East Rural High have the power to imagine and make a difference.

That was the message relayed to the close to 180 or so grads by Valedictorian Brock Drover as they sat inside a warm auditorium at HERH on June27 for their graduation ceremony.

The seats were full of proud parents, siblings, and other family members.

Drover even had a fan as he gave his speech to his peers.

A young toddler could be heard mumbling out loud “yah yah yah” enough that it gave the crowd a chuckle as Drover spoke, and at one point it may have even brought a smile and chuckle to Drover during his speech.

Brock Drover speaks as the valedictorian. (Healey photo)

The graduating students were awarded hundreds of thousands in scholarships, whether by local organizations, groups, or universities, some that were full ride scholarships to U.S. colleges.

Drover began his speech by telling the grads that they had finally done it.

“We handed in our last high school assignment, written our last exams, and will never have to worry if the bus is running again,” he said. “Graduating high school is a major accomplishment, but none of us have achieved this on our own.”

He made sure for the grads to thank their teachers, support staff, and parents caregivers who have encouraged and challenged them to get to this day.

Drover took a few minutes to address the “best looking, smartest, classiest, most athletic. And at this point, the sweatiest graduating class of HERH.”

“We have the power to imagine that as teenagers, most of us have lost the power of imagination,” said Drover. “Do you remember as a kid remembering the monster under the bed, wishing upon a shooting star?”

“And then, of course, Santa Claus. Can you believe our parents tried to convince us that he wasn’t real.”

Ruby Campbell and Ash Rafuse. (Healey photo)

He spoke of a saying author JK Rowling said regarding imagining.

“Imagine if we decided to give back to our communities to volunteer and support causes that are important to us,” he said. “Imagine if we all came together to make a positive impact on the environment.

Or imagine what the world would be like. Using advancements in technologies. Which diseases will be cured? How could developing countries advance? Or how might space exploration look?

“The future belongs to those who believe in the power of imagination.”

“As I look around the room, I believe in the potential in each one of us. Dare to believe in yourself and push the boundaries of what is possible. And imagine the difference you can make.

Alex Cousins. (Healey photo)

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald. (Healey photo)

Leanne Searle, HERH Principal spoke of how the graduating students came into HERH under strange and unique circumstances as the COVDI-19 pandemic hit.

“In fact, your faces were covered with masks. You couldn’t even mingle with the grades 10 to 12 students,” she said. “Classes were double in length. The bells are ringing all the time because we had two schedules.

“And believe it or not, you didn’t even get to step foot into this wonderful AV room until almost the end of grade 10. So almost halfway through your high school years.

“These years really tested your patience, your adaptability, and your spirit. But here you are, stronger and more determined than ever.”

“Through those first couple of years of your high school experience, we all realized that more than ever, that life’s journey is not meant to be walked alone. So I remind you to remember to value your family and your friends, for they are your support system. And that feeling of community and connection is invaluable.

“It’s also that time for you to reflect on the memories you have shared and the time that you’ve had together. Whether it was in your favorite class, hanging out with your friends, taking part in one of the multitude of school activities that we have here.”

HERH also awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Medal and Governor General’s Medal.

Sarah Bradford performed Long Live, while Kennedy Chisholm and Norah Lemieux performed the recessional, New Goodbye, as the grads paraded out of the AV room.

Sarah Bradford. (Healey photo)

